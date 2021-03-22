Clarifying information on Planning Commission rewriting bylaws

Dear Editor,

Due to some recent confusion surrounding the Chester Planning Commission’s work on rewriting the town’s Unified Development Bylaws, or UDBs, the commission feels that it’s important to provide clarity and insight to that process. The UDBs are being rewritten so as to be closely aligned with the existing Town Plan and Chester Village Master Plan documents, which provide a long-term vision created for the benefit of Chester’s citizens and property owners with regard to continuing and improving upon the good quality of life our small town offers its residents. Here are some points of clarification.

All Planning Commission meetings are open to the public. Attendance is encouraged, and public input is welcome and has been very helpful to the commission when provided. The Chester Planning Commission meets regularly from 6:30-8 p.m. on the first and third Mondays, via Zoom and at Town Hall. The Zoom link is on the main page of the town’s website at www.chestervt.gov, while meeting agendas and minutes can be found at www.chestervt.gov/planning-commission.

The Town Plan and the still evolving proposed bylaws documents are both available for viewing and downloading on the Planning Commission page of the town’s website as well. The rewriting of the UDBs is very much a work-in-progress and will include multiple public hearings and workshops, where property owners and residents will have access to large scale zoning maps as well the opportunity for face-to-face discussion with Planning Commission members in a less formal setting. The public will be encouraged to ask questions, gain clarity, voice any concerns, and provide feedback on the proposed bylaws before the document and zoning maps are finalized and submitted to the Selectboard for their review.

The latest version of the proposed zoning maps are available on the Planning Commission page of the Chester town website: www.chestervt.gov/planning-commission.html.

We thank you for your trust in us and we look forward to seeing you at any one of our upcoming meetings.

Sincerely,

Chester Planning Commission

Chester, Vt.