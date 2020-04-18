Card shower for Albert and Karnie DeCell milestone year

Dear Editor,

Save these dates: April 25, July 24, Nov. 19. Albert and Karnie DeCell of Weston are celebrating three significant milestones this year!

Karnie turns 85 April 25, their 65th wedding anniversary is July 24, and Albert will turn 90 Nov. 19. Their children, Greg, Judy, and Verlene, invite all extended family members, friends, and neighbors to honor the couple by contributing to a card shower.

True Vermonters, Albert and Karnie were born at home in the towns of Weston and Londonderry where they attended one-room and village schools. They both graduated from Chester High School. Albert attended Vermont Technical College in Randolph and served his country in the Korean War. When the couple married in 1955, they settled into their home on Lawrence Hill Road and began to raise their three children. They established the businesses of DeCell Painting and DeCell’s Christmas Trees. Over the years, Albert and Karnie served their church and community in numerous capacities, and they are especially proud of the many longstanding friendships that have developed as a result of their community involvement.

These days, Albert and Karnie are staying close to home and doing a good job looking after each other. Never afraid to try a new recipe, Karnie continues to prepare and put delicious meals on the table every day. She has had plenty of time lately to hone in on her iPad skills while Albert keeps up with his exercises and the news of the day. They especially enjoy hearing from and about their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

If you know Albert and Karnie DeCell, you can be sure that they would be excited to hear from you! Please consider sending them a card or a note to 81 Lawrence Hill Rd., Weston, VT 05161.

We hope you will help us make this special year an especially memorable one for Albert and Karnie!

With thanks,

Verlene DeCell

Judy (DeCell) Stevens

Greg DeCell