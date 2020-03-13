BRNGS support and services to remain open

Dear Editor,

Black River Good Neighbor Services has served the people of Ludlow, Cavendish, Mount Holly, and Plymouth for over 40 years with food and financial assistance in times of need. With the global health crisis facing us now, we realize that our services are more relevant than ever. Our volunteers and staff assure you that our assistance programs will remain open despite the crisis.

Our programs do not include health services, so we will leave such matters to the experts, but with the looming financial crisis we expect to see an increase in clients needing help with food, rent, or utilities. As businesses close and people have no paychecks, their ability to put food on the table or to pay rent will diminish. We have been planning for such an emergency and expect that our services will continue uninterrupted. We will be there to help residents of Ludlow, Cavendish, Proctorsville, Mount Holly, Belmont, and Plymouth.

Anyone needing help may call 802-228-3663 and ask what to do. If you are feeling well and not under quarantine, come to the food shelf at 37B Main Street in Ludlow. Our procedures are simple, and we can help you immediately. Also, our children’s food shelf is available if your child is out of school and needs food.

Please follow the advice and directions of state and local health experts to minimize contacts with others, practice strict personal hygiene, and stay home if you feel unwell. But if you need us, please call!

Sincerely,

Lou Krefski, president

Robert Kottkamp, vice president

Black River Good Neighbor Services