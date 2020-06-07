BRGNS thanks Ludlow Legion for donation

Dear Editor,

The staff, volunteers, and clients of Black River Good Neighbor Services thank members of American Legion Post 36 of Ludlow for their recent donation of $500 to the food shelf. The American Legion is a consistent supporter of BRGNS and in this time of pandemic they’ve stepped up to the plate again. BRGNS has had to cancel their major spring fundraiser so this donation is certainly welcome.

Even though the store is closed and the fundraisers are canceled, the food shelf is open and BRGNS has consistently provided food to community members in need. Anyone in Ludlow, Cavendish, Plymouth, or Mount Holly who needs food should call 802-228-3663. Staff is available Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for assistance. People having trouble paying rent or utility bills should also call for assistance.

Sincerely,

Audrey Bridge, executive director

Krey Kellington, food program director

Ludlow, Vt.