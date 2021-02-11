Bladyka write-in candidate for School Board

Dear Editor,

I am running for one of the two seats on the Springfield School Board. I recently decided to run because I care very much for the children of this town. How we educate, fund, and support our youth is pivotal to a strong Springfield community. The district’s mission to provide students with effective academic and social-emotional learning in a positive culture is happening. We are on the right track and like anything that is all encompassing, it takes time to see results. I also understand that taxpayers need their hard-earned money spent in the most fiscally sound way and that a strong, funded school system with supported teachers will bring new families.

I have recently retired from teaching for 31 years, 27 of those years were at Riverside Middle School. I am married to Andy, the Parks & Rec Director, and we have two grandchildren at Elm Hill and Union Street. I feel my journey with the district is not quite over. I hope you’ll consider me a viable candidate to write-in. Thank you.

Sincerely,

Pollyanna Bladyk

Springfield, Vt.