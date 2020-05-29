Black River Good Neighbor Services thank Ludlow Side Hill Cronchers

Dear Editor,

On behalf of Black River Good Neighbor Services food shelf, a sincere thank you goes out to the Ludlow Side Hill Cronchers Snowmobile Club for their very generous donation. This money helps to ensure that folks in our community who may struggle to meet basic needs have enough food.

We strive to be a positive part of helping community members in need – now more than ever during these challenging times. It doesn’t matter so much why someone is hungry. Food is part of the solution, and we give it without judgment because having enough to eat to promote physical, mental, and spiritual health is essential for our success as a community. And, we do this with respect and kindness. There is no good reason for anyone to go hungry.

Again, thank you so much Ludlow Side Hill Cronchers Snowmobile Club for being part of nourishing our community!

With gratitude,

Krey Kellington, Food Program administrator

Black River Good Neighbor Services