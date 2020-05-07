An open letter to the town of Alstead and community members

Dear Editor,

The Colts and Fillies 4-H Club has been thankful for the use of the public horse show ring at the Millot Green for over 50 years. We appreciate this privilege and do our best to take great care of the facility.

Our club is extremely disappointed in the actions of some community members over this winter in the stacking and burning of wood pallets inside the horse show ring. The bonfire burned many pallets and boards containing nails that have not been completely cleaned up. These nails and staples from the pallets could cause injury and possible death to a horse that is ridden in the ring. The ring is also used for youth soccer practice, and the remaining nails pose a danger to the children. The debris in the ring had been picked up as of a month ago; however, a club leader found many 2- and 3-inch nails still in the area.

The Colts and Fillies Club will be spending many hours with a metal detector and magnets going over the ring and surrounding area when the stay-at-home order is fully lifted. The ring and surrounding areas should not be used until this thorough cleanup has been completed.

The club proposes that the Millot Green should not be used for such activities as burning bonfires in the future. The club is happy to share the Millot with all community members and groups. We hope that these members and groups be conscientious and consider how their use of the grounds affects others.

Sincerely,

Serena, Daniela, Madison, Evan, Sarah, Addison, Charlotte, and Juliette

Colts and Fillies 4-H Club

Alstead, N.H.