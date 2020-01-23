A thank you letter from Black River Good Neighbor

Dear Editor,

We at Black River Good Neighbor Services offer our sincere thanks to all who made this season’s annual holiday food and gift distribution possible. Each year, individuals at BRGNS collect food and toys during December and distribute them to deserving families throughout the area. This distribution dates back to well before the creation of BRGNS, but our staff and volunteers are proud to have continued the tradition for over 30 years and to serve our clients in this manner. While this project is a centerpiece of the Black River Good Neighbor Services’ program and has grown substantially over the years, we all wish that it wasn’t needed.

Our staff and volunteers packed and then distributed dinners and toys to many community residents who would otherwise have a bleak holiday. On Dec. 19, some 30 volunteers packed boxes and then, Dec. 21, 25 teams of volunteers gathered at Fletcher Farm and fanned out across the area, carrying boxes and bags to almost 90 households with over 200 individuals including more than 40 children.

Thanks go first to Krey Kellington and Jane Pixley for coordinating overall distribution and volunteers. In all we delivered nearly $7,000 worth of food and toys to people in Ludlow, Cavendish, Proctorsville, Plymouth, Mount Holly, and Belmont.

The process begins early in the year but gears up in earnest with the annual Stuff-a-Bus in Ludlow. Thanks go to all who worked at the Stuff-a-Bus, including Chris Barlow and the town of Ludlow, the folks at Mountainside House and the House at Twenty Mile Stream, the volunteers who handed out food lists, and importantly to all of those who donated food or money at the event.

Collection of toys this year was coordinated by Kay O’Hare, Fern Melvin, and Arlette Marshall, whom deserve special thanks. Toys and additional food were donated by Ludlow Rotary, Heritage Family Credit Union, United Church of Ludlow, Annunciation Church, Ludlow Garden Club, Friends of the Library, St. James Methodist Church of Proctorsville, Ludlow Women’s Club, Ludlow Town Employees, Berkshire Bank, Cavendish Baptist Church, People’s Bank, LaValley’s, Ludlow Elementary School, Cota and Cota, and Tyson Ladies Aid, all of whom deserve deepest thanks.

Thanks go to Okemo for donating turkeys, to those neighbors who spent their evening packing food boxes, to the many delivery drivers, and to numerous individuals who gave cash, which was used to buy perishable and non-perishable food items.

Lastly, the Fletcher Farm School gets special thanks for donating space for all of this to happen. This is truly a community effort and the BRGNS’ officers, staff, and clients deeply thank all of the many individual volunteers and donors who make this program possible each year. We sincerely hope that we haven’t missed thanking anyone who participated.

Sincerely,

Lou Krefski, board president

Audrey Bridge, executive director

Black River Good Neighbor Services

Ludlow, Vt.