Dear Editor,

We would like to thank our local Ludlow Shaw’s store and manager. Director Scott Dickie and other staff have been here to keep our community supplied with food and doing such a great job realizing certain food shortages.

Also thanks to Mr. Ralph Pace for the April 7, 2020 program with Mr. Scott Murphy, municipal manager, and Ron Bixby for the town updates, especially about the virus.

Thank you all.

Sincerely,

Herb and Sandy Van Guilder

Ludlow, Vt.