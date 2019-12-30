A response to a letter concerning Tierney Road

Dear Editor,

This is in response to Maureen Savage’s Dec. 5, 2019 letter about the Savages’ proposed quarry on Tierney Road in Cavendish. Tierney Road is a mile-long, dead-end, unpaved road, in an area identified as “rural residential,” “forest,” or “deer wintering.” The Town Plan states that quarrying must take place “sufficiently distant and isolated from residential properties.” After the Savages bought the property in 2016, they formed a joint venture with Jason Snow to operate a quarry on under an acre. On March 4, 2017, they promised to present a written disclosure about the proposed quarry operation but never did.

At the June 12, 2017 Selectboard meeting, Justin Savage agreed that the Savages and Mr. Snow would provide information on the proposed quarry. This “informational meeting” was held June 26, 2017, but the Savages didn’t speak and Jason Snow didn’t attend.

On March 15, 2018, the Purchase and Sale contract between the Savages and Jason Snow was modified to address the concerns of the district coordinator who issued a jurisdictional opinion that Act 250 was required for the proposed operation. This change enabled Jason Snow to file an appeal, taking us into expensive litigation. This contradicts Mrs. Savage’s statement that the Savages “have been fairly quiet, letting Jason Snow take responsibility of the legal charge.”

Mrs. Savage states: “It is important to understand how and when Snow will remove the stone, which is in the same manner as he had done with the Cavendish Gulf Road, where no objections or issues from the town or neighbors were raised.” That road is in a sparsely settled area, with only two homes on the road to the Graham quarry, one of which is for sale. The closed quarry, while not dangerous, has hardly been restored to its natural state.

According to Mrs. Savage, the stone from the Tierney quarry would be “remove[d] and split by hand.” She mentions only a “Ford F550 [landscaping truck],” not the 16-yard dump truck with trailer, the Cat 312 Excavator, the Kubota mini-loader, or blasting equipment, noted in Mr. Snow’s testimony at the May 17, 2018 Vermont Superior Court Environmental Division hearing. Note that this equipment won’t pass by the Savages’ house but will pass the rest of us, and the noise from drilling and blasting will not be confined to their property.

Mrs. Savage states: “It’s clear the assessor was lied to by Mr. Watson and took his word as fact without confirming…” giving no evidence for this libelous charge.

Mrs. Savage states: “Mr. Snow set up two meetings with the neighbors to describe his operation in 2016. Bruce Watson, who lives at the beginning of Tierney Road, never attended either meeting.” She neglects to say that Linda Watson attended one of those meetings. In a 2018 Mountain Times article, Mr. Savage is quoted as saying that “no one showed up” to site meetings. But, as Mrs. Savage now states, there were two such meetings, and most of us attended them, including Linda Watson.

Mrs. Savage notes that the Watsons’ appeal quotes a 2008 study of quarry effects, but it quotes several studies showing decreases of 15-30% in property values – hundreds of thousands of dollars if applied to Tierney Road. The Savages have no qualifications to evaluate those studies. But one test should be convincing: the red face test. Can anyone say without blushing that a quarry on their road would not degrade their quality of life and property values?

Mrs. Savage states: “A small group has chosen to make this very personal and attack my family.” This “small group” includes a majority of the owners of the 17 properties on Tierney Road. None of us has any interest in attacking the Savage family, only in reestablishing peace and quiet on Tierney Road.

Mrs. Savage also notes: “Watson stated in Nov. 14 Cavendish Board of Civil Authority meeting he showed the assessor where the quarry was – you can’t see it from the road.” It isn’t necessary to see it to show where it is – about 100 yards off the end of Tierney. In any case, it would be hard to see the quarry through the many “No Trespassing” signs surrounding the property – signs that don’t exist on other Tierney Road properties.

Mrs. Savage says that among the neighbors “there wasn’t an overall objection to the scope as a small operation with an ending to it.” It will end, but we have become skeptical about when. The Savages claim that since most of their property is in Current Use, they will not quarry further. However, land can be quickly taken out of Current Use. In the 2018 court transcript, Page 184, Justin Savage was asked, “Is there a chance in the future that you are going to sit down and negotiate with somebody else for development of other stone quarrying parcels on your land?” Mr. Savage answered, “Have to see what the offer is.” When then asked, “So there’s a chance?” the answer was, “yes.”

The Savages should produce a legally binding document that forever prevents quarrying beyond the one acre currently proposed. Their resistance to this suggests that they do have further plans for quarrying.

The Savages close by saying that “The NIMBYs … are killing small businesses, Vermont generational craftsmen, and farmers.” Playing the “Vermont” card isn’t an argument. We opposed to the quarry have worked all our lives and want to live here in peace and quiet, hosting our children, grandchildren, families, and friends. Four of us are Vietnam or Vietnam-era veterans. We pay our taxes and support local businesses and schools. Our real estate taxes have brought over a million dollars to Cavendish. Has anyone ever shown any value to the town from a quarry?

Sincerely,

Tierney Road Residents against Quarry

Cavendish, Vt.