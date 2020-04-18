A Place Away

Dear Editor,

I visited the Bellows Falls Watershed Forest a couple of weeks ago and followed the marked trail around Minard’s Pond.

This is what I found:

Sparkling ripples under sunny skies

A robin sunning itself

A three-leaf clover, fresh and green

Moss in every shade of green

Stone walls

Rust-colored pine needles

Big rocks

Streams

Trees beyond counting

Canada Geese on the pond

Mallard Ducks overhead.

The forest does not know coronavirus.

I would like to thank Tim Morton, stewardship forester for maintaining the trails in this forest and overseeing the health of the wild plant and animal life that makes this place home.

Three cheers for forester Tim Morton and all Vermont foresters on Earth Day and every day!

Sincerely,

Anne Dempsey

Bellows Falls, Vt.