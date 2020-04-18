A Place Away

Dear Editor,
I visited the Bellows Falls Watershed Forest a couple of weeks ago and followed the marked trail around Minard’s Pond.
This is what I found:
Sparkling ripples under sunny skies
A robin sunning itself
A three-leaf clover, fresh and green
Moss in every shade of green
Stone walls
Rust-colored pine needles
Big rocks
Streams
Trees beyond counting
Canada Geese on the pond
Mallard Ducks overhead.
The forest does not know coronavirus.
I would like to thank Tim Morton, stewardship forester for maintaining the trails in this forest and overseeing the health of the wild plant and animal life that makes this place home.
Three cheers for forester Tim Morton and all Vermont foresters on Earth Day and every day!
Sincerely,
Anne Dempsey
Bellows Falls, Vt.