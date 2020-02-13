A letter to the Springfield voters

Dear Editor,

I’m writing to you to ask you to vote for me Tuesday, March 3 for the post as library trustee.

Please let me tell you a few things about myself. I’m a homeowner who has lived in Springfield for four years, and I’ve lived in Vermont for 30 years. I was a former carpenter, newspaper reporter, and public affairs writer and editor, and for the past 25 years I’ve taught in the English department at Castleton University. I’m a published writer of many essays and news articles, and I’ve also written a novel.

As a teacher and the parent of two sons, I’d like to think I know a little about the way books and media create the fine culture, knowledge, and advancements of our town. I believe that these experiences will help me do a good job as a Springfield library trustee.

During the past 10 years, I’ve had the opportunity to visit some developing nations in Asia. Many towns there don’t have a town library, and it has made me realize what an important role the library plays in Springfield.

Sometimes, as we get older, it may seem important to us to serve our community in some way. That’s the way I feel now. If you think I might be of decent service to Springfield as a library trustee, please vote for me. I would appreciate it.

Best regards,

Greg Supernovich

Springfield, Vt.