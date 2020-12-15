A letter to Fletcher Community Library patrons

Dear Editor,

Due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the area, it has been decided that the Cavendish Fletcher Community Library will return to curbside service as of Dec. 15, 2020.

The library will continue to provide a wide range of services during this time. The library has expanded its range of broadcast to up to 400 feet from the library. There is no password.

Donna and I will continue to serve you in person Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, from 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m., and Saturday, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. To access services, patrons may come to the lobby and ring the bell for service. We ask that patrons sanitize their hands and wear a mask.

We will circulate books and movies and offer printing, scanning, and faxing services free of charge. All books and movies are sanitized at the library.

The library will continue to be an Everyone Eats Meal distribution spot. Simply ring the bell for take out.

We continue our virtual programming such as story time on Facebook live and other programming for your entertainment and education. Please follow us on Facebook to enjoy these programs.

We continue to offer our enhanced digital offerings so that patrons may borrow eBooks, movies, TV series, audiobooks and music online via Hoopla and Libby.

If you would like support accessing these or any other services, call the library at 802-226-7503 and we will help you.

The Cavendish Fletcher Community Library is here for you. We may be behind a door, but it is our mission to continue to serve you however and whenever we can.

We are in this together. We are a community. We are Cavendish.

Sincerely,

Kata Welch, director

Cavendish Fletcher Community Library