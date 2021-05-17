A letter regarding the Bellows Falls bear

Dear Editor,

Kudos to Game Warden David Taddei for his thoughtful and humane approach the now-famous Bellows Falls bear. Educating residents is time consuming but pays dividends now and in the future. Removing bird feeders and stopping those who directly feed the bear are the logical first steps in getting this wayward creature back into the woods where he belongs.

Killing a bear who is fed 50-pound bags of sunflower seeds is like murdering a human who heads to the local McDonald’s for a quick and easy meal. Vigilantes who propose to shoot the bear would be breaking multiple laws and endangering their neighbors. Stray bullets are much more dangerous than stray bears!

Sincerely,

Rick Cowan

Rockingham, Vt.