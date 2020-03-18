A letter regarding JMMDS design studio article

Dear Editor,

Kudos to Joe Milliken for his lovely article about our work at JMMDS and Home Outside. It was very comprehensive about all we do in our studio in Bellows Falls.

It is important to credit my entire talented team: In Southern Vermont are senior landscape architects Jana Bryan and Erica Bowman; landscape designers Bethany Gracia and Samantha Anderson, communications manager Jennifer Silver, and marketing manager Lauren Taft of Allium Designs. Working remotely for Home Outside is our Director of Innovation David Rose, and Chief Technology Officer Kyle Scharpf of Honest Innovations. How lucky I am to work with such creative, hard-working people!

Sincerely,

Julie Moir Messervy

JMMDS and Home Outside

Bellows Falls, Vt.