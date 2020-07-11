A letter of support of Leslie Goldman

Dear Editor,

This letter supports Leslie Goldman for state representative as she seeks the Democratic Party nomination. She would bring a wealth of experience and know-how to the Legislature. She would ably, responsibly, and energetically represent our district and work for the betterment of all Vermonters.

Since retiring from the medical field four years ago, she has been deeply involved in local Democratic Party activities – advocating for working families, putting time and energy into good government projects.

When I worked at Parks Place Community Resource Center, Leslie served on the board. She brought commitment and caring. She would bring those same qualities to our State Legislature.

Please vote Aug. 11 for Leslie Goldman for the Democratic Party’s candidate for state representative of Windham-3.

Sincerely,

Barbara Ternes

Bellows Falls, Vt.