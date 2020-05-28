A letter of support for Molly Gray

Dear Editor,

What first drew me to Molly Gray was learning that she grew up on a vegetable and dairy farm in rural Vermont, and she found herself working to better others’ livelihoods around the globe. She has instilled in her the knowledge and awareness of what “it takes a village” means and harnesses that to join with her neighbors to reach collective goals. You have to understand teamwork and the power of community to achieve the best for all. Thankfully, Molly does!

In the Lieutenant Governor’s office, it’s not enough to just care about our community – virtually all Vermonters do that. Vermont is a wonderful state, but it is only a part of the whole. Vermont can lead nationally and globally, and Molly is exactly the leader Vermont needs. No other candidate has the global perspective that Molly brings to the table. Molly’s education and professional career have led her to serve in communities in crisis across the world. She has partnered with international leaders, and she has gained a broader cultural understanding along with important experience in human rights and humanitarian response.

Molly is a product of our education system. We need someone like Molly because of her understanding that access to local education and training are the best ways to heal the deep poverty that runs through Vermont.

Now is the time to come together to work toward the political and societal shift we want to see. We need someone who can move forward on the momentum that’s been built and do it alongside others. Molly has been a team player for the entirety of her career.

I see Molly creating change from within, and she does so by incentivizing rewards, not by pointing criticism. She is a natural collaborator and a proven leader.

She has a great track record of bringing people together. Today, she works across Vermont as an assistant attorney general where she brings her human rights background to her criminal justice work. She also trains future leaders and lawyers as an adjunct professor of human rights law at Vermont Law School.

With COVID-19, elections may have shifted to the back of everyone’s minds. I want to stress the importance of having strong, intelligent, and collaborative leaders in times of crisis and in times of peace. Please join me in supporting Molly Gray as our next Lieutenant Governor in the Aug. 11 primary.

Sincerely,

Emmett Dunbar

S. Londonderry, Vt.