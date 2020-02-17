A letter of support for Jeff Chase for Mount Holly Selectboard

Dear Editor,

I am writing to you all as a born and raised Mount Holly native. As a child, teen, and young adult, I was raised to love our small town community and all the natural wonders it had to offer my family. Thus, when my husband and I were in the early stages of our careers and starting a family it only made sense that Mount Holly would be where we would raise our two young children. I love my hometown and have come to love it even more as a mother, teacher, and leader within our school’s Parent Teacher Student Association.

With my love of our shared town also comes hopes and dreams for its future. I would like to share with you today my support of Jeff Chase as a candidate for our local Selectboard. I have come to know Jeff over the past few years as an intelligent family-man with a genuine desire to help those around him. He is always willing to help out a neighbor in need; whether that means restoring and reengineering the old Cider Days’ press, sharing organic produce from his home garden, or lending a hand to rebuild our school’s baseball dugout. You can find Jeff leading a group of children on an adventure, tinkering in his workshop, boiling maple syrup with his children, or swinging a hammer while doing home improvements with his wife. I have come to understand Jeff as an extremely hardworking and honest man to whom I give my utmost respect.

I believe Jeff would be an asset to our town’s sustainability and also its progressive growth. He has an extensive background in construction management in which he works as a leader to plan, coordinate, budget, and engineer small- and large-scale projects. I personally have seen Jeff work to create a plan of improvement for a construction task which included planning, engineering, communicating, and budgeting tasks with great ease and high levels of skill and involvement which was a marvel to watch. Jeff possesses a natural ability to communicate with others in a respectful and problem-solving manner. I have no doubt that he would work selflessly with all involved parties in any situation as a Selectboard member.

I also believe Jeff would work seamlessly with our town’s current infrastructure and departments. This would lead to improved sustainability for those families fortunate to call our wonderful town home, as well as those in search of a new home in Mount Holly. In every conversation you have with Jeff, it is clear that he respects the values and traditions of Mount Holly. I know he has every intention of maintaining our town’s integrity and providing a transparent town government in which all citizens can be heard equally and respectfully.

I encourage the residents of Mount Holly to visit his website at www.Jeffchase.org to learn more about Jeff’s commitment to our town. Vote for Jeff Chase March 3, 2020!

Sincerely,

Gail (Kaemmerlen) Campopiano

Mount Holly, Vt.