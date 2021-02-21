A letter of support for Danny Taylor

Dear Editor,

As a resident of Athens, Vt., I am pleased that Danny Taylor is running for the Athens Selectboard and Road Commissioner, and recommend that my neighbors and fellow Athenians join me in voting for him at Town Meeting.

What particularly recommends Danny’s candidacy to me is his honesty and personal integrity. On the basis of my own experience, I have found him to be a person I can trust. Danny doesn’t lie when he talks with me. He is honest. I can take him at his word. In the political world we live in today, this is a rare quality, indeed, even on the local level. Even in a little town like Athens.

My opinion of Danny has been substantiated by neighbors in town, as well as those who live in Grafton, where Danny serves as road foreman.

I heartily endorse the candidacy of Danny Taylor for the Athens Selectboard and Road Commissioner.

Sincerely,

Tim Stevenson

Post Oil Solutions

Athens, Vt.