A letter in support of the Springfield School District budget

Dear Editor,

I am writing in support of the Springfield School District budget of $33.6 million that we will be voting for March 3, 2020. The administration did a good job of keeping the budget reasonable and at same time meeting all federal and state of Vermont educational requirements.

What really sold me on the budget this year was the Student Exhibition Night at Springfield High School. The students I met that night were very knowledgeable and proud of their projects. They were able to answer the questions that I posed to them quickly and professionally. I walked out of there having learned something new. I hope that you will join me in voting “yes” to the Springfield School District budget.

Sincerely,

Ed Caron

SSD Budget Advisory Committee

Springfield, Vt.