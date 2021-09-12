A letter in response to Bruce Graham’s letter

Dear Editor,

In an Aug. 29 letter, Mr. Bruce Graham says that “Whether human activity is making it more severe I cannot say. The ideology of the left finds an almost fanatic religious belief in the blame of humans for climate change…”

To learn about the actual science of climate change, he can go to the website of the National Academy of Sciences, our premier scientific organization. Their updated consensus report on climate change, written with Britain’s Royal Society (Isaac Newton’s old club), is here: www.nap.edu/catalog/25733/climate-change-evidence-and-causes-update-2020.

They don’t mince words.

In the first paragraph, they say this: “It is now more certain than ever, based on many lines of evidence, that humans are changing Earth’s climate. The Royal Society and the US National Academy of Sciences, with their similar missions to promote the use of science to benefit society and to inform critical policy debates, produced the original ‘Climate Change: Evidence and Causes’ in 2014. It was written and reviewed by a UK-US team of leading climate scientists. This new edition, prepared by the same author team, has been updated with the most recent climate data and scientific analyses, all of which reinforce our understanding of human-caused climate change.”

This is also the view of NASA, and is the consensus of every major scientific organization in the world, including the Am. Meteorological Society, the Am. Physical Society, the American Chemical Society, the Am. Statistical Association, etc.

So, if Mr. Graham is right, science must have a liberal bias. However, as a liberal myself, I have to concede that there are many conservatives and libertarians in these organizations, but being, well, scientists, they accept the reality of human-caused climate change.

Sincerely,

Kem Phillips

Cavendish, Vt.