A letter from the Lowell Lake Concerned Citizens committee

Dear Editor,

Lowell Lake Concerned Citizens has been informed by Michael Snyder, Commissioner of Vermont Forests, Parks and Recreation, that his department will not develop overnight lodging at Lowell Lake State Park at this time, stating in an email to the group that “I have made a point of becoming well aware of your concerns and they certainly played a role in reaching my considered opinion and decision.”

Mr. Snyder went on to state that his department will instead focus on implementing day use infrastructure improvements.

LLCC looks forward to continuing its dialogue with FP&R in support of a sustainable Lowell Lake management policy. We greatly appreciate the responsiveness of Commissioner Snyder to the overwhelming interest of residents throughout southern Vermont in preserving the unique character of Lowell Lake as a recreational gem, and the rich and diverse plant and animal life the lake supports.

We are grateful to the residents of Windham and Windsor counties and the Conservation Commissions in the towns of Londonderry, Windham, and Weston for actively engaging in this successful effort to protect Lowell Lake.

Sincerely,

Steve Coombs, Diane Holme, Irwin Kuperberg, Bob Maisey, and Robert Nied

Lowell Lake Concerned Citizens Steering Committee