A letter from State Rep. Logan Nicoll

Dear Editor,

The Legislature is now meeting remotely. For the last few weeks, certain committees have been meeting to discuss issues related to the current crisis and Thursday, April 23, the House officially met for the first time. This is a difficult and stressful time, but I continue to be grateful for the way we are coming together for our neighbors and friends to help find our way through this crisis. New technology presents challenges for some and it has taken some adjustment. But with our new normal, there is also a level of transparency that is not generally available.

Obviously, the statehouse belongs to all Vermonters and everyone is always welcome to attend any committee meeting or floor session, but for our area that means at least three hours of driving so it is not accessible for everyone. Now each chamber and committee has its own YouTube channel where you can watch us live while we are meeting or watch past meetings. Go to www.legislature.vermont.gov/committee/streaming.

For now, we are only working on bills that are direct responses to the current crisis. When the governor declared a State of Emergency, it gave him significant authority; but there are certain powers that lie with the Legislature. It has required us to learn these new systems quickly so we can continue to pass legislation to get us through this crisis. In that first meeting, the House passed four more bills in response to the crisis. They are related to remote judicial procedures, leniency for the governor and the state treasurer to transfer money between special funds, and granting the Commissioner of Taxes the ability to share tax information with the Department of Labor, which will assist with the processing for the added unemployment benefits passed at the federal level.

Obviously, the biggest question for a lot of people right now is unemployment benefits and trying to get through to somebody on the phone lines to file a claim or sort out an issue with their claim. For years Vermont had historically low unemployment and has been putting off replacing what is a now a 30-year-old computer system that handles our unemployment insurance. And now we are paying for that delay.

But even with all that, I am ashamed it has taken this long for us to figure this out and it is not okay. We have heard anecdotal stories of neighbors calling the DOL hotline all day and not getting through; or even more frustratingly, getting through, but the person they talk to is unable to address the specific issue with their claim. Our unemployment system is complicated, and in our efforts to simply increase the number of people answering the phones we are not able to train them in all the intricacies of our system.

So, if you are having trouble with your claim, please give me a call at 802-345-8430 or email lnicoll@leg.state.vt.us and let me know so I can put you through this new system. I just need to know your name, phone number, last four digits of your SSN, email address, and some details about the nature of your issues. We are in remote meetings throughout the day so if I don’t answer, please leave me a voicemail and I will call you back as soon as I can.

I am really missing my coffee hours, so I am working on setting up a virtual “coffee hour,” but my schedule still changes a lot week to week, so I don’t have a reliable timeslot available at the moment.

Tough times never last, but Vermonters do.

Stay safe and stay strong,

State Rep. Logan Nicoll

Ludlow, Mount Holly, Shrewsbury