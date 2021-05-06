A letter from Northshire’s new owners

Dear Editor,

Since 1976 the Northshire Bookstore has been one of our community’s most important cultural and business institutions. It has fostered a love of reading, knowledge, and discourse while offering the area’s finest retail shopping experiences, both in Manchester and in Saratoga Springs.

Throughout our many years as Manchester residents, we have been loyal patrons of the bookstore and admirers of its founders, the Morrow family. As this beloved family-owned business approaches its 45th anniversary, we are thrilled and honored to become its next stewards. Along with our ownership team members Jon and Tom West, we are committed to continuing the legacy and high standards the Morrows have cultivated over their long tenure.

Our family has been fortunate over the years to be involved in many exciting area ventures, including the Taconic Hotel and the recent restoration of the former Mark Skinner Library building. We have experienced the value of community engagement first hand by serving as board members of local institutions, such as the Manchester Community Library, Taconic Music, and Burr and Burton Academy.

The Northshire Bookstore is a significant local landmark and a vital community center. This conviction and our lifelong love of reading and book collecting are what drew us to this endeavor. Equally important to us is the bookstore’s dedicated staff. We value their decades of expertise in creating an unparalleled retail experience and are grateful for their guidance as we begin this exciting new chapter.

The Northshire is more than a bookstore to us. It’s a vibrant gathering and shopping venue where memories are made and discovery is encouraged. Supporting and nurturing this enriching experience is our highest priority. We are sincerely grateful to the Morrow family for trusting us with their life’s work and welcome the opportunity to continue their legacy for many years to come.

Sincerely,

Clark & Lu French

Manchester, Vt.