A letter for Leslie Goldman for state representative

Dear Editor,

To my fellow Windham-3 residents: I urge you to vote for Leslie Goldman in the primary for state representative.

I have known Leslie Goldman since she began her medical practice in Bellows Falls in 1982, first as a medical practitioner, later as a neighbor, eventually as a close friend and colleague. We have served together on committees, we have shared the ups and downs of parenting children close in age, and I have seen her in action as an advocate for education, for health care, for community wellbeing.

Leslie is fearless when it comes to speaking up for her community. She is dedicated to community service, as a family nurse practitioner and master of public health, as a School Board and Selectboard member, as a friend and parent. She studies every issue carefully, she listens to all voices, and she carefully considers the pros and cons of each. She will bring her work ethic and courage, her intelligence, and her long experience in public service to the Statehouse as our representative for Windham-3.

Sincerely,

Laurie Indenbaum

Athens, Vt.