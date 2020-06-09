A letter for Jeff Dunbar for Village Trustees

Dear Editor,

Jeff Dunbar is a candidate for Trustee for the village of Bellows Falls. He is undoubtedly an excellent candidate and will get my vote because he has the best interests of Bellows Falls in his heart.

Jeff has loved the natural beauty, architecture, history, and people of Bellows Falls all of his life. After graduating from Vermont Academy, he moved out of the area to further his education and pursue a career. In 2006, he returned to the area to buy a home and continue his career. He has a keen awareness of the needs of the village and knows that the Board of Trustees needs the engagement of the community to move forward in our post-COVID virus world.

Jeff knows the value of hard work, responsible, financial management, and he keeps his commitments. These attributes are invaluable as a village Trustee.

I urge all residents to register and vote in the village election June 16 at the Bellows Falls Safety Building.

Sincerely,

Sandy Martin

Bellows Falls, Vt.