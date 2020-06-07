A letter for Jeff Dunbar and Deborah Fox

Dear Editor,

This is a request to citizens of Bellows Falls. First of all, please vote in the upcoming Village Election Tuesday, June 16. Secondly, I ask that you vote for Jeff Dunbar and Deborah Fox as Trustees.

We have the opportunity to vote for two Trustees for two-year terms. It’s a crowded field with many individuals running for these two available seats.

Two candidates stand out – Jeff Dunbar and Deborah Fox. They are capable and committed to the welfare of our village. They bring years of successful business experience. They also bring a new perspective and approach.

I ask that you join me in voting for these two candidates. They will contribute, I sincerely believe, to building on the strengths and shepherding our village into a stronger future.

Sincerely,

Barbara Ternes

Bellows Falls, Vt.