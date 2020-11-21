A letter about the 2020 national, local elections

Dear Editor,

Congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamal Harris, also to our Representative to Congress Peter Welch, and to Gov. Phil Scott.

Congratulations to our local and state representatives, Sen. Alice Nitka and Rep. Logan Nicoll, and our local Justice of the Peace.

Great turn out for all our elections. Now it’s over, let’s all work together for the benefits of our state and federal government for the best advantage for all our citizens nationwide to keep America great and a world leader for freedom for years to come.

Sincerely,

Herbert B. VanGuilder

An Independent Republican

Ludlow, Vt.

P.S. To whoever took our Gov. Scott sign, hopefully you will enjoy it, compliments of Gov. Scott.