A letter about Springfield Wrestling

Dear Editor,

I began coaching at the age of 19 and now, 25 years later, at the age of 44, I am still coaching. It’s something that I have a great love for. I was fortunate enough to grow up here in Springfield and to have the great Bob Schweitzer as my coach. He was an inspiration to so many and to this day still inspires me to go out and give everything I’ve got.

Coaching isn’t just about the sport – it’s about teaching our kids to believe in themselves and to believe in each other. It’s about learning how to deal with adversity and disappointment as well as triumph. As I think back over the years, there have been so many incredible accomplishments by our team of wrestlers including winning tournaments, winning the Burlington Invitational, and being the Division II Tournament champions in 1994. More recently, we had New England qualifiers with Matt Lachapelle and Lucas Saunders who dominated matches. We’ve taken trips to Ohio for Nationals, and in 2018 the seniors on our team won matches literally everywhere. They overcame many disadvantages and were tremendously successful. These experiences will be memories the athletes will remember forever.

As the community knows, the athletes’ parents and I have spent many years raising funds to ensure that this sport will continue to be available. I’ve worked hard to keep pushing the athletes and myself to continually improve. This year, the Springfield School District has added wrestling and indoor track into the budget.

Currently, we are not eligible to score team points at the state tournament. We struggle to fundraise all year long to run the team. We rely on parents to bring the kids to the tournaments. All of these issues will be resolved and would be such a relief if we were added to the school. Thank you for your support.

Sincerely,

Don Beebe

Springfield, Vt.