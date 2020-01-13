A letter about National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

Dear Editor,

Jan. 9, 2020 is designated as National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. Law enforcement officers have chosen a profession that puts their life on the line every day for the citizens in their communities. They have a dedication to service that we should honor and respect, and this is a day that we can show that and thank them in several ways.

We can send a note of thanks to our local or state departments, we can wear blue, wear thin blue line wristbands, or shine a blue light in support. We can thank an officer when we see one. And we can share with others an experience where an officer helped us – I can share one now.

I broke my wrist in August chasing my dog, and I was alone at our store before opening hours. My husband was 30 minutes away. He left a voicemail for a Springfield police officer – unaware that he was not on duty at the time. This officer arrived in 10 minutes to aid me, brought me to the emergency room, and then went back to our store to help my husband so he could get to the hospital to be with me. This shows the caliber of our officers on and off duty. I will always be thankful for his help that day, and we will always support our police officers, firemen, and EMTs. Please take a moment to show your thanks, and pray for their safety every day.

Sincerely,

Lisa Brandmeyer

Route 106 North Market & Deli

N. Springfield, Vt.