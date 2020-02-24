A letter about Mary Powell and Green Mountain Power

Dear Editor,

After reading the great article in the Rutland Herald regarding Green Mountain Power’s CEO Mary Powell and, being Green Mountain Power customers, we wanted to thank Mary for the great job she and her staff have accomplished for their customers.

Especially Mary’s efforts on the energy programs and renewable energy programs on behalf of customers’ savings and Climate Change. As a customer, we partook on the energy savings equipment program sponsored by Green Mountain Power and Vermont state credits. What a great program and money savings! Thank you.

Although we don’t personally know Mary Powell, we have been impressed by her concerns and talents. Good luck to Mary on her new ventures. Thank you for all your accomplishments.

Sincerely,

Herbert B. Van Guilder

Ludlow, Vt.