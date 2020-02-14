A letter about Jeff Chase for Mount Holly Selectboard

Dear Editor,

My name is Jeff Chase, and I am running for one of three Selectboard positions in the town of Mount Holly, Vt. March 3, 2020.

I have been a resident of Mount Holly for over a decade. We have two children, ages 5 and 7, who attend the Mount Holly School, where Beth works a special educator. My job is a senior engineer and project manager for Casella Construction in Mendon, Vt. In my free time, I enjoy working on my personal construction projects, camping with my family, fishing with my kids, and maple sugaring our property with the enthusiastic help of both children.

I strongly believe that Mount Holly is not just a town, it is a community; a community full of people who share many common values. We respect each other, we help each other, we enjoy the forest and open lands around us, and we like to come together and celebrate events and long standing traditions. I want to preserve this community and its values. Furthermore, I want to make it sustainable for all of us who live here. I am running for the open Selectboard position because I want to help this community to thrive and live on for generations to come.

For this reason, I strive to keep myself involved in the Mount Holly community; from helping to coach my kids’ sports teams, to volunteering to rehabilitate and run the 100-year-old Cider Press on Cider Days; to donating materials and helping to build the new dugout at Mount Holly School, as well as coordinating the spread of new clay on the field. It is important to me that my children see me giving back to the community in a positive way and understand that they can make a difference in the community in which they live.

I would be honored to serve on the Mount Holly Selectboard and believe I have many assets that would help our town. My extensive experience in construction management will be useful in managing the town’s budget and infrastructure. My background in engineering provides creative problem-solving skills that will help me to think outside of the box in matters concerning the town. My tireless work ethic motivates me to keep going and finish all that I start. If elected, I would make it my priority to fully understand regulations, provide a transparent government, open communication to resolve issues, and keep our town affordable for all who live here.

I will also seek to ensure the changes that happen in Mount Holly are beneficial for the residents who live here. I love our town, and I want to protect its small-town character and natural beauty. I support well-planned and thoughtful development of our town’s economy in ways that enhance the tax base. I want to make our town an even better place to live, work, and raise families.

To learn more about me and my deep roots in the Mount Holly community, please visit my webpage at www.jeffchase.org, email at jeff@jeffchase.org, or phone at 802-259-2633.

Sincerely,

Jeff Chase

Mount Holly, Vt.