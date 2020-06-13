A feeling of insecurity

Dear Editor,

As quarantine has gone on, I have felt that I have been living quietly and peacefully in my senior year despite what has been going on in the world. I have been in blissful ignorance every day and have been happier now than I was before the quarantine began, despite lacking human interaction with anyone else except my family. I would still have been living on without care, until I heard about something that had happened concerning the death of a man named George Floyd. Accused of buying a pack of cigarettes with a counterfeit $20 bill. The white police officer dispatched to resolve this incident pinned down Floyd, suffocating and killing him. The police officer was then arrested on charges of murder and manslaughter. This escalated, even more, when people began protesting against those responsible for the death of George Floyd, saying it was an act of racism and police brutality.

I do not have any moral right to have any say in this. But as I have begun to learn more and more about this, I have agreed more and more with the protesters. I am not a police officer, but the situation did not appear to call for violence. The mishandling of the police officers involved has just made a larger problem more complex. The worst thing about this nightmare, the worst thing about this moment in history, is that it doesn’t just end there. Currently, as I am writing this, people have gathered in protest in Washington, D.C., at Lafayette Square, Tuesday, June 3, 2020. During their protest, President Trump held a speech on the protests saying that the protests were an act of domestic terror, an affront to the First Amendment of freedom of speech. The protestors are there to freely advocate for Black lives and in response to the death of George Floyd. As the protest continued, however, police were ordered to use tear gas and rubber bullets to push protesters back. The protesters at the time did nothing to warrant such action. Morals were ignored, and many people were hurt in the process.

Even with this misdeed committed by the government, the worst is to come. While there have been many peaceful protests going on around America, there has also been looting and destruction committed by others. Whether these actions have been in protest, or are the result of someone taking advantage of all the chaos, it is wrong. There are people committing crimes. Whether they are doing it to profit illegitimately, or to protest, it won’t convince the other side. It will only strengthen their argument.

It has been a chaotic year, and many problems have arisen. But this particular turn of events has made me feel uneasy. I am a senior just about to graduate. But I won’t feel safe anymore. After the quarantine is over, I will not feel safe living under the government if it is willing to push out peaceful protesters in an unnecessary show of force. I won’t feel safe under its protection if there are some police officers that would commit murder. And I won’t feel safe next to my fellow citizen if some of them are willing to take such drastic measures to be heard. The point is, I don’t feel safe anymore in America; this has to change on all sides.

Sincerely,

Toby Charlton

Chester, Vt.