2020 West Windsor Independence celebrations canceled

Dear Editor,

After much discussion, the Independence Day Celebrations Steering Committee has agreed that it’s best to cancel the public gatherings and events for the 2020 West Windsor, Vt. Independence Day Celebrations. This decision is made with concern for the individual and public health of those who usually are part of the large attending crowds. There will be no fireworks, parade, or related close-contact events July 3 and 4.

A number of neat ideas are in the works for other ways to mark the July 4 weekend while still respecting whatever public distancing is being practiced at that point.

Watch for the flags to go up on the telephone poles around town early this year. And, stay tuned. More is to come, as we get closer to that special date.

Be well and be safe!

Your IDC Committee

West Windsor, Vt.