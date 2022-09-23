Fraud Watch Network: The Modern Age

The 1930s bank robber, Willy Sutton, when asked why he robbed banks remarked, “That’s where the money is.” Times have changed since Willy’s days, but if he was alive today, internet scamming would be his occupation – that’s where the money is!

307 million. That’s how many Americans are connected to the internet; Approximately 92% of the population according to www.Datareportal.com. The study goes on to say that 270 million have social media accounts. With this much activity, protecting information and money is all but impossible.

Some myths we need to dispel: Myth 1 – Scammers are not well educated. Reality – Criminals who commit fraud are organized, well-versed in the technology, and students of psychology; they know what makes us tick.

Myth 2 – I don’t need to have malware or antivirus software. Reality – All connected systems are vulnerable to being accessed by criminals – Android, Apple, Windows (too many Apple Computer users believe they are invulnerable).

Myth 3 – I have nothing of value to scammers. Reality – While money and property may come to mind first when we think of value, we need to consider that value also lies with information. Data theft opens the door to credit card accounts, medical insurance fraud, forgery, and the practice of holding information for ransom. Criminals are constantly cashing in by using the data they steal.

Myth 4 – I’m not concerned about some young people huddled in a basement wearing a hoodie. Reality – Stop thinking in terms of “lone rangers” out to make a few dollars or bent on harassment. Today, we are dealing with organized crime operation on a global basis.

We must adjust our thinking to the reality of the computer world. So why is computer fraud so attractive? Computers are no longer luxury items; they are inexpensive commodities in the hands of millions. Many people using computers, particularly those with little experience, have limited knowledge of the device beyond the use of specific applications (Google, Facebook, Weather, News, Email). Finally, given numerous data breaches and personal social media postings, all the information necessary to defraud is readily available from Social Security Numbers, to Medicare and insurance numbers, addresses, property records, criminal records, photographs, and demographics. It’s all out there and available.

Cyber scams come to us via email, fraudulent websites, and pop-up windows. Criminals use phantom riches, impersonation, perceived scarcity, urgency, projected authority, and intimidation to trigger an emotional response from the intended victim. The keys to self-defense are restraint and focus. Beware of messages conveying urgency or danger. Emotional responses to these motivations are often not rational so take a breath and step back and think before reacting. Carefully read email messages before reacting or responding. Is the receipt of the message logical? For example, does the message mention a purchase you are sure was never made? Does the message advise you of problems with accounts? Are you being told to act immediately? Is the message from a government agency (you will not receive messages from government agencies that deal with personal matters)? These are red flags! Some others include errors in spelling and grammar within the text. Does the message pose an offer that is “too good to be true?” Does the reply to or web address include unrelated language (for example, you receive an email from MasterCard about your account but the return address is a Gmail account or the website appears to be Walmart but the address is not www.walmart.com)?

Staying out of a scammer’s trap is not easy, but applying a few simple practices will keep you safe: 1) Never click on an email link unless you have positive identity for the sender; 2) Never provide personal information to anyone whose identity cannot be independently verified; 3) Never respond to a message using the contact information in the message without verification; 4) Never click “Unsubscribe” in a message unless you can verify the sender. Clicking “Unsubscribe” will almost ensure receipt of more messages. (This multi-part series will address some of the realities of fraud and scams facing us over the internet).

Elliott Greenblott is a retired educator and coordinator of the AARP Vermont Fraud Watch Network. Questions or concerns? Contact egreenblott@aarp.org