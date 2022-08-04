Fraud Watch Network: Summertime text scams

While most consumers experience scam robocalls daily, many also are seeing an increase in the number of scam texts arriving on smart cellular phones. Criminals use text messages as a way to conduct scams. A text message appears on a cellular phone indicating that there is a problem, an award, or an opportunity. The recipient is told to click on a web address in the message, which is where identity theft occurs. One example is a text message that has been delivered to many cell phone users in New England. The message appears to be from the United States Postal Service alerting the recipient to undeliverable parcels. The link in the message opens a web page that appears to be from the Postal Service, but on close examination, it does not display www.USPS.com, but appears as www.uspnewlocat.com/usps/addres#. The page asks for identity information and links to a second page requesting credit card information. For all appearances, this looks official and similar to the real post office website.

As with criminal phone calls, personal protection comes by applying some basic precautions. Think twice before clicking on a website link in a text or email. Government agencies, including the post office, do not communicate this way. If the text message includes a phone number, don’t call unless you can verify the legitimacy of the number or the web address.

Some good news – Are you tired of the robocalls alerting you to the expiration of your car warranty? Well so is the FCC. On July 21, 2022, the Federal Communications Commission Issued an enforcement order against telecommunications companies requiring them stop carrying calls from known robocall scam warranty marketers. Until now, these companies allowed the scam calls to reach consumers even though they were aware of the problem. This order was an upgrade from a public notice earlier in July allowing phone companies to block the calls. According to the FCC, one known robocaller is responsible for over eight billion calls since 2018. The Commission sent cease-and-desist letters to eight voice service providers to warn them to stop carrying this suspicious traffic. Acting FCC Enforcement Bureau Chief Loyaan A. Egal said in the statement, “Now that U.S. voice service providers know the individuals and entities associated with this scheme, the Enforcement Bureau will closely monitor voice service providers’ compliance with this order and take appropriate enforcement action as necessary.”

This action was the result of consumer complaints received by the FCC. Reporting scams can reap positive results. Let’s hope that other phone scammers will be blocked.

Elliott Greenblott is a retired educator and coordinator of the AARP Vermont Fraud Watch Network. Questions or concerns? Contact egreenblott@aarp.org