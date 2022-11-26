Bellows Falls Remembered

The Square
where four streets meet.
lined with three-storied
brick buildings.
Festooned with lights
every Christmas
Where the parades end
And shopping begins.
Stores aplenty,
Army and Navy
Surplus at good prices,
Newberrys candy counter.
Fletchers has everything,
even bus tickets
JJ Fentons to dress guys,
Tidds for the ladies
Howard Hardware
had a tack room.
Whelans on the stairs,
Cokes of many flavors.
Fenton and Hennesey’s
Toyland in December only.
The Opera House,
escape into fantasy.
Side street stores,
Ten of them,
Tony’s, Karpinski’s, Clark’s, Kenneys
To name a few.
The Railroad, our link
to the outside world
Tunnel under the square,
who knew?
Indestructible Arch Bridge,
portal for north walpolers.
Moore and Thompsons,
creator of multi-colored Connecticut.
The first US canal started,
Now feeds the power plant,
Creates the “Island.”
Canal banks are a sunny spot for winos.
Scary dark tunnels
In North Walpole.
Under the trains
That thunder overhead.
Atkinson, George, Wells
St Charles and North Walpole
Then “Enter to Learn
Go fourth to Serve.”
The Playgrounds
football in September,
skating in January,
baseball in May.
Gageville,
three swimming holes.
Home of baskets and drumsticks.
On the way to Saxons River.
The Connecticut River
The actual falls.
Faces in stone
Of ancient residents.
Alumni Weekend
spectacular floats.
Many Bands, huge crowds.
Much brew.
Bellows Falls,
great little town
to grow up in
to long remember.
By Bob O’Connor
Littleton, N.H.
Formerly of Bellows Falls