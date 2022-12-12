With thanks, together we brightened the community

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Every year the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce arranges the decorating of the lamp posts on Main Street in downtown Springfield with banners and white lights, as well as the lights on the holiday tree and Santa’s house for the Downtown Holiday Program. This tradition creates an inviting avenue for visitors passing through our lovely town and brings about a sense of warmth and community for all who live here. Due to weather and the elements, many of the lights we used in the past were worn out or broken, so we asked the community for help with replacing them. The outpouring of enthusiasm and financial support has been overwhelming. We are so grateful and moved by everyone’s generosity.

The downtown avenue is looking festive and bright, and the Chamber wants to express the utmost appreciation to the following organizations and individuals who helped to Light the Downtown for the holiday season: Advent Christian Church of North Springfield, Alan Pinders Furman’s Department Store, Alice Emmons, All Seasons Construction Corp, Amy Duffy, Edward Jones Financial Advisor, Bibens Home Center, Bill & June Brink, Black River Coffee Bar, Briar Patch Farm, Bruce & Cheryl Cox, Buddy & Deanna Dexter, Charles & Jon Malinowski, Cheryl and John Forrest, Chris & Sherrie Koledo, Colin Hadley & Joanne Baltz, Crown Point Contracting, Crown Point Country Club, Dale & Marie Nemkovich, The Dance Factory, Edward & Denise Caron, Edward J Foster, Edwin Huber, Elizabeth Rubel, The Family of William Otis, Sr., First Congregational Church, UCC, Fred & Betsy Willis, Fritz Warrington, Furman’s Department Store – Alan Pinders, The Garfield Family, The Guy Girls, Greater Falls Community Justice Center, Gurney Brothers Construction, HB Energy Solutions, Health Care & Rehabilitation Services, In Loving Memory of Mom “Gram” LeBlanc, In Memory of Alan Woodbury, In Memory of David Rorison, In Memory of Debra Whitcomb, In Memory of Earl Grennan, In Memory of Eleanor Rorison, In Memory of Estelle & John Naylon, In Memory of Harriette & Hubbard Richardson, In Memory of Hugh Ryan of Ryan’s Service Center, In Memory of Keith Sheehan, In Memory of Lillian Brooks, In Memory of Marge Constantine, In Memory of our Daughter, Angel unaware, Robin A Mitchell, In Memory of Rayhan Atta, In Memory of Robert Rorison, In Memory of Sandy MacGillivray, Jamie & Alwin Schuller, Janine & Carlos Silva, Jay & Pamela Clace, Jessica & Britton Herring, John & Corrine Bond, John Constantine, Josie Munroe, LMFT, Kathy & Dan Arcadi, King’s Corner, LLC, Kristi & Sharon Morris, Laurel Castille, Linda Brown, Lois Smith, Town of Springfield, DPW Office Manager, Mary Perry, Matthew & Josie Munroe, Mike & Judi Martin, Mr & Mrs Douglas Flamino, Patricia Townsend, Paul & Nancy Bladyka, Priscilla Millay, Ron & Barb Abbott, Russ Abbott, Senior Solutions, SHS Alumni Class of 1972, Springfield Democratic Town Committee, Springfield Family Center, Springfield Farmers’ Market, Springfield Food Co-op, Springfield High School Class of 1989, Springfield Hospital, Springfield Housing Authority, Springfield Parks & Recreation, Springfield Supported Housing Program, Steve & Ellen Ankuda, Thomas & April Coen, Tina’s Hallmark, Tom & Lynne Pinders for Alan Pinders, Tony Petrillo & Ellen Pinter, Tree Farm Campground, Unitarian Universalist Meetinghouse, Springfield, VT, Vittum Plumbing & Heating, LLC, VT Dry & Cure Technologies, Walter & Rosemary Martin, Walter Martone & Marc Kimball, William “Bill” Dennett, William R. Kelley.

From the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU!