WINDSOR, Vt. – Windsor Improvement Corporation has announced the renaming of the commercial industrial riverfront property that it owns and manages. The new name, River Street Commerce Park, honors the important role that the area has played in Windsor’s history, and promotes current business activity and anticipated growth.

The 17.4-acre property, just south of the train station, was home to National Acme Manufacturing Company from 1915 to 1933 and Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company from 1936 to 1986. Currently, there are 13 businesses, as well as a seasonal vehicle storage program. Businesses include fine furniture making, industrial and commercial product storage and management, recreational vehicle storage, a commercial electrician serving the ski industry, a workshop that promotes crafting skills, and a horse trailer manufacturer. In addition, there are a number of artist studios. A recent and highly visible addition to the park is a solar array that powers other Windsor businesses.

The Windsor Improvement Corporation is a nonprofit organization whose focus is supporting and improving the business climate in Windsor. It is staffed by a volunteer Board of Directors and is supported by the town of Windsor, the Springfield Regional Development Corporation, and Mt. Ascutney Regional Commission. WIC finalized transfer of this property from the former owner in August of 2019, and since then it has focused on major improvements to the buildings and property, under the management of SRDC.

A large sign identifying this commercial campus and its occupants will be unveiled soon. The new name results from a survey of Windsor residents. To pay homage to the significant impact of the prior industrial property owners on Windsor, the sign will note National Acme Corporation and Goodyear. Housing created by NAMCO includes most of the homes in nearby Jarvis Street area, as well as the Union Square apartments, originally built for middle management employees of National Acme. WIC played a major role in the rehabilitation of that structure a few years ago. WIC also pioneered the renovation of a house that demonstrates the viability of improvement of the former National Acme company-built housing on the adjoining Jarvis Street.

For more information on the River Street Commerce Park or Windsor Improvement Corporation, please contact Donna Sweaney at 802-674-5175.