West River Community Project updates

WEST TOWNSHEND, Vt. – We are currently unable to accept donations at our thrift store until after Feb. 1 as we renovate and reorganize our storage area. We recognize this is not ideal for the community as you have all generously expressed interest in donating, we apologize for the inconvenience. Thanks so much for your patience as we get our ducks in a row.

Quick reminders:

Needle Felting workshop will be on Saturday Jan. 21 at 11 a.m.

Our Annual meeting will be held in person this year on Feb. 5, at 4 p.m. I hope you all join us and hear about this past year and the plans moving forward.

We now have a Volunteer sign up board in the store you can sign up with.