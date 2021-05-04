Welcome to the SunnySide of Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – As of May 1, Springfield welcomed its newest food truck to town, SunnySide Taqueria. Owners Jordan and Kayla Baker originally were planning on opening a deli in town, but due to the pandemic they took their ideas and pivoted to a food truck.

Wanting to do something different from the existing food trucks, they decided to create an original spin on tacos. Mixing influences from both of their backgrounds in catering, they’ve created a fast, casual, and affordable experience. They serve breakfast, which includes breakfast bowls, burritos, and their incredible Huevos Rancheros, and a lunch menu that has unique tacos including vegetarian options.

Their hours are Monday through Thursday, from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. On Mondays and Wednesdays, you can find their truck by Nortrax in Springfield, and Tuesdays and Thursdays by IVEK in the Industrial Park in North Springfield. Weekend hours will be flexible to help with their plans on catering events. Follow them on Facebook, Instagram, or their website at www.sunnysidetaqueria.com.