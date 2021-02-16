Wagmore Kennels is now under new ownership with extended services

WINHLL, Vt. – Wagmore Kennels was opened in 2012 by Keth, a native Vermonter, whose goal was to create a fun, loving, active daycare and boarding facility for dogs in southern Vermont, which was lacking in the area at the time. In 2018, Keth handed his business off to the Cassidys for two-plus years, where they continued the Wagmore principles. In January 2021 the business was sold to the current owners Rachel-Leah and Kevin McDonald and managed by their son Damian. Rachel-Leah and Damian were both employees of Wagmore during the ownership of the Cassidys.

Wagmore Kennels has remained the leading boarding and daycare facility in the Stratton and Manchester area. With over 30 years of experience in animal care and over 18 years of experience in rescue, Rachel-Leah, Kevin, and Damian are honored to continue the Wagmore tradition of safe, fun, and active dog play. For the new owners, Wagmore is more than an income, it’s more than a job, and it never qualifies as “work.” What Wagmore is to them is life at its finest.

Wagmore has had a strong clientele base of year-round locals and winter skiers since the beginning. Under new ownership, the daycare program has expanded from two days a week plus weekends in winter into a year-round daycare program consisting of five days. Along with the normal dog boarding, the new owners have decided to open a small, private part of the facility up for cat boarding in the future as well as offering retail for dog supplies, which is relatively nonexistent on the mountain.

Rachel-Leah and Kevin have stated they look forward to the future. The kennels’ growth will definitely continue, and they look forward to carrying on the traditions that Keth had started.