Viking Nordic Center hosts Okemo Valley Chamber event

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The next Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Business After Hours Mixer is scheduled for Wednesday evening, Jan. 29, 2020, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., at the Viking Nordic Center in Londonderry. Located in southern Vermont just south of Weston, Viking Nordic Center will be hosting this first chamber event of the New Year, co-sponsored by the Londonderry Village Market. This is a chamber “member-only” event.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to ski or snowshoe under the lights and experience the magic of a favorite section trail lit only by lanterns, affectionately called “The Tunnel of Love.” Equipment is available and chamber members are encouraged to bring along their families. Refreshments will be provided, and attendees will also have a chance to win a fabulous raffle prize.

Viking Nordic Center provides a fun, relaxed atmosphere embracing all types and ages of skiers, from those going out for an easy tour to those training for a race. It is an especially great place to learn all about cross-country skiing.

Chamber Mixer events are an opportunity for current members to showcase to fellow members all their business offerings. It is also an opportunity for the business community to meet in person, network, and enjoy camaraderie with fellow members. Chamber members are asked to RSVP via their direct email invitation, on the OVRCC website event page, or via the OVRCC Facebook page. This event is also open to potential chamber members – as a guest of a current chamber member – interested in learning more about the Viking Nordic Center, the chamber, and supporting the Okemo Valley business community.

The OVRCC is a nonprofit, member-driven association and the voice of the business communities in south central Vermont. OVRCC includes the communities of Andover, Baltimore, Cavendish, Chester, Grafton, Londonderry, Ludlow, Mount Holly, Plymouth, Shrewsbury, Weathersfield, and Weston. OVRCC provides advocacy, support, and unified regional marketing to promote and enhance businesses in the region as well as the four-season economy.

For more information, go to www.yourplaceinvermont.com.