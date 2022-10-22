Vermont State Realtor of the Year 2022

MOUNT HOLLY, Vt. – Lisa Kelley with Cummings & Co. Real Estate was honored with the award at the Vermont Association of Realtors Annual Meeting, held at the Basin Harbor Resort in Vergennes this past week.

The Vermont Realtor of the Year is awarded to one individual who exemplifies dedication to service with her customers and clients and to the association. Currently, there are nearly 2000 Realtors in the State of Vermont. This honor includes the ability to travel to the National Association of Realtors Annual Meeting and Conference this year held in Orlando, Fla.

Lisa Kelley has been an agent for 17 years and belongs to the Crown Point Board of Realtors (CPBR). During her time as a realtor, she has been CPBR President three out of the last five years. She has held every position within CPBR, including state director, treasurer, government affairs director, and secretary. She has coordinated the local association’s RPAC (Realtor Political Action Committee) fundraising for the last six years. At the state level, she served on the board of directors and held the position of Vermont Association of Realtors Treasurer for two-and-a-half terms.

In addition to serving the Realtor Associations, Lisa has been an active member with the Mount Holly Community Association for nearly 20 years. She was “instrumental” in launching the Music on the Green series and organizing the start of the Summer Calendar. Lisa can often be seen assisting with community suppers, the local school, and donating to several local groups. Lisa lives in Belmont with her husband Chris, whom she describes as her biggest supporter.

“Mount Holly is like no other place and I could not imagine living anywhere else. There is no bigger joy than helping others find their own special piece of Vermont. I am blessed to do this job I love and to be able to travel around the state on any given day.” She further states, “I am always willing to answer questions relating to real estate whether you are looking to buy or sell.”

Lisa Kelley serves the Southern area of Vermont including Windsor, Windham, and Rutland counties.