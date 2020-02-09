Vermont Barns hosts Okemo Chamber Mixer

LUDLOW, Vt. – The next Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Business After Hours Mixer is scheduled for Wednesday evening, Feb. 12, 2020, from 5:30-7:30 p.m., at Vermont Barns at 198 Main Street in Ludlow. Refreshments will be provided and attendees can win a raffle prize. Please join us for their grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate their new location and membership in the chamber.

Vermont Barns is southern Vermont’s premier design build firm and was established as a division of The Wadsworth Company, a custom timber framing and home-building company dedicated to excellence in design and craftsmanship since 1995. As a design build firm, they possess the unique ability to take your vision and bring it all the way to a turn-key structure or home while blending old world style and craftsmanship with the best of modern equipment, engineering, and building sciences.

Chamber Mixer events are an opportunity for current members to showcase to fellow members all of their business offerings. It is also an opportunity for the business community to meet in person, network, and enjoy camaraderie with fellow members.

Chamber members are asked to RSVP via their direct email invitation, on the OVRCC website, or via the OVRCC Facebook page. This event is also open to potential chamber members and guests interested in learning more about Vermont Barns and supporting the Okemo Valley business community.

For more information, go to www.yourplaceinvermont.com.