VAR names Claudia Harris 2021 Good Neighbor of the Year

WESTON, Vt. – Vermont Association of Realtors has named Claudia Harris as its 2021 Good Neighbor. Claudia is the broker owner of Mary Mitchell Miller Real Estate in Weston and is a member of the South Central Vermont Board of Realtors.

Each year, VAR recognizes one individual who has made an extraordinary impact on their community through volunteer work.

In addition to her full-time career as a realtor, Claudia also serves as an advanced EMT and is very active with the Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad. She volunteers with various business and community organizations and currently serves on the Weston Playhouse Theatre Company’s Board of Trustees. She also serves as Landgrove’s town moderator, is a Justice of the Peace, and previously served as the town’s Grand Juror.

“Claudia is making a difference in her community in many ways,” said VAR’s Chief Executive Officer Kathy Sweeten. “During one of the most challenging periods in recent history, Claudia spearheaded a campaign that raised much-needed funds for food banks in her community. She leads by example in every aspect of her career and volunteer work.”

In 2020, Claudia chaired the SCVBR fundraising program. During the pandemic, when the services of Vermont’s food banks were in high demand, Claudia spearheaded the largest fundraising event in SCVBR’s history, raising over $18,000 for local food banks.

Claudia serves on the board of directors for the Vermont Association of Realtors and is a past president of SCVBR. Claudia was recognized this year as SCVBR’s Good Neighbor recipient and is also a past recipient of the board’s Realtor of the Year Award.