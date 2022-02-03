TPI Staffing Director receives prestigious award

CLAREMONT, NH – Service to one’s country can be accomplished in many ways. For Amber Farnham, Director of Recruiting Quality at TPI Staffing, it means finding time for a valued member of her team to carry out his mission.

Farnham was given the Service Member Patriot Award by the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve on Tuesday, Jan. 25 at TPI’s Claremont office.

“It was a surprise, and I feel honored,” said Farnham. “Everyone involved was so kind.”

The distinguished award recognized efforts made by Farnham in supporting her friend and colleague, Travis Dennison, a TPI Staffing Specialist who serves as a sergeant in the Vermont National Guard. Dennison nominated Farnham for the award.

Farnham has allowed Dennison flexibility in his work schedule throughout his employment, which has enabled him to fulfill his many service duties. Dennison has never been denied a request for leave.

Bruce Thompson, New Hampshire Chair of the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, or ESGR, handed Farnham the award during the ceremony.

“Presenting this award is one of the things we enjoy doing the most,” said Thompson. “It’s the fun part of our job.”

The ESGR is a Defense Department program that promotes cooperation and understanding between civilian employers and their National Guard and Reserve employees. Thompson sees Farnham and Dennison as shining examples who make it all possible.

“Amber’s a sharp young lady who has gone above and beyond, and everyone supports Travis in what he does,” said Thompson. “TPI is a good group of very supportive people.”

While Farnham feels appreciated for her efforts, she said it’s just part of her job.

“When I help Travis, I am also helping others that serve,” she said.

Farnham plans to display the award somewhere in the Claremont office. The staffing agency also has offices located in Lebanon and Keene, N.H., and Brattleboro, Vt.