Timber Inn Motel receives 2021 Hotel Award

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Timber Inn Motel in Ludlow has received the “Loved by Guests” award for 2021 from Hotels.com in recognition of the “superb” reviews from its recent guests. The Timber Inn is owned and operated by Glenn Heitsmith.

In making the award, Hotels.com cited the “Loved by Guests” award as “an annual program to recognize partners who deliver exceptional service to our customers. This award is based solely on guests reviews, a true testament to your high standards and knowing how to keep your guests happy.”

Based on 95 recent reviews of guests, the reviews indicated the highest level of the award by Hotels.com.

In addition to his duties as innkeeper, Glenn has been a member of the Ludlow Rotary Club since 1996. He is a past-president of the LRC and a long-time leader of the famous Chili Cook-off sponsored by the club. Glenn is married to Donna and is the father of two sons and a daughter. His father was also a member of the LRC for many years.