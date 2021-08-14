Tiffany Hecker joins Coldwell Banker Lifestyles

LUDLOW, Vt. – Coldwell Banker Lifestyles, 156 Main Street, in Ludlow is pleased to announce that Tiffany Hecker has joined their team.

Hecker started her career in marketing and human resources with Pearson Education in Upper Saddle River, N.J. In 2004, she decided to focus on family and raise her four children. About five years ago, she returned to the workforce as a real estate salesperson with Coldwell Banker in northern New Jersey.

In 2019, the Heckers purchased a home in Killington, Vt., with the intention of gradually spending more and more time there. Hecker decided to get her real estate license in the great state of Vermont as well and start taking on clients here.

“I am very excited to be a part of the Coldwell Banker Lifestyles family and glad I can offer this team the ability to have an agent local to Killington,” Hecker says. “I have spent the majority of 2020 and 2021 in the area and have become a true ‘local.’ I can’t wait to share that knowledge with my future clients as I find the perfect home for them!”

For more information about Coldwell Banker Lifestyles, go to www.thecblife.com or call 802-228-5678.