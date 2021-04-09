Thrifty Attic reopens following long pandemic break

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – The Thrifty Attic on Main Street in Londonderry has reopened for business after a long pandemic break. The hours of operation remain the same as before: Wednesdays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. until noon.

The store is full of great spring and summer items at our low Thrifty Attic prices. Follow us on Instagram at @thriftyatticvt for a peek at a few of our especially exciting offerings.

We are accepting donations during the hours we are open. We are extremely worried about being overrun with donations, so please respect our volunteers and give your donations an extra review. Even the best donations deteriorate over time, so those bags you set aside last March need to be reviewed before you drop them off. We thank you for your help and are delighted to be open and participating with our community again! Also, we continue to follow the current Covid-19 protocol so masks and patience are required for entrance.